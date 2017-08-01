IndiGo offers five-day special sale to mark its 11th anniversary

The offer will be valid from August 2 to August 6.

Low-cost carrier IndiGo is offering a five-day special sale with fares starting at Rs 1,111 to mark its 11th anniversary.

The offer comes into effect from August 2 and will be valid till August 6 for travel between August 21 and March 24 next year, IndiGo said in a statement. Under the scheme, Srinagar-Delhi fares are priced Rs 1,611, Delhi-Udaipur at Rs 1,411, Delhi-Mumbai at Rs 1,911, Mumbai-Muscat at Rs 5,711 and Mumbai-Doha at Rs 7,011. The offer is available on first-come-first serve basis and non-refundable, the airline added.