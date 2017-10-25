India should have 5-7 large banks, interest cost of recap bonds likely to be Rs 9000 crore: Arvind Subramanian

A day after government announced a massive Rs 2.11 lakh crore capital support initiative, Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian today made a case for consolidation in the banking space saying the country ideally should have 5-7 large lenders.

In an ideal banking world of tomorrow, India needs to have both large public sector and private sector banks, competing domestically and being competitive internationally, he said in a lecture at SGTB Khalsa College here. Citing example of China, he said, there are four big banks which are now amongst biggest in the world.

"The big question also going forward is should there be more majority private sector ownership in the banking system? What is a good banking structure for India 5-10 years from now and...basically India needs...we need about 5,6,7 reasonably big banks both public and private sector and to be able to compete domestically and to be competitive intentionally," he said.

Quoting former RBI Governor Y V Reddy, Subramanian said the aim must be to shrink or narrow the scope of the unviable banks. Talking about the recapitalisation, he said it must be selective and incentive based, directing it to those banks where the bank for buck in terms of new credit creation will be maximum. "Since all banks must maintain a minimum capital adequacy, one possibility would be to recapitalise the unviable banks only to the extent necessary to finance their current balance sheet size while explicitly not providing for their growth," he said.

Yesterday, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley unveiled an unprecedented Rs 2.11 lakh crore two-year road map to bolster NPA-hit public sector banks, which includes re-capitalisation bonds, budgetary support, and equity dilution. Such bonds were first introduced by the government in the 1990s to recapitalise PSU banks. Responding to a query on the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Subramanian said there is a strong preference for having low rates, few slabs and put as many products in and leave few products out.

"Finance Minister also said that we need to move towards rationalising it and I am very encouraged that over the last month or so and going forward the GST Council will take up this matter and over time reduce the rate," he said. He also expressed hope that eventually both rates and slabs would come down. "Ideally we should have one rate like Singapore does but even if we get down to two plus luxury goods or demerit goods, I think that would not be a bad outcome at all...I think we will get there sooner rather than later," he said. To a question on Direct Tax Code, he said the government would be looking at it at some stage. On emphasis on digital payments, he said it would lead to formalisation of the economy.

Recapitalisation bonds are likely to impose an interest burden of about Rs 9,000 crore annually on the government, though they will not have any inflationary implications for the economy, Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian said today.

The stressed assets in the banking sector has reached Rs 10 lakh crore, Subramanian said, adding bonds would help bring down bad loans in the banks and strengthen their balance sheet and prop up credit growth. "First, the true fiscal cost of issuing the Rs 1.35 lakh crore recapitalisation bonds is the interest payment of about Rs 8,000-9,000 crore. But cost can be offset by the confidence impact of addressing the critical economic bottleneck, thereby increasing credit supply, private investment and growth," he said.

He illustrated the point, saying that under standard international and IMF accounting, recap bonds do not increase deficit and they are "below-the-line" financing. "But under India s convention, these bonds would add to deficit," he added. These bonds after taking into account the existing provisioning and the recoverable value of the underlying loans will ensure a healthy capital base for the public sector banks. The issuance of bonds will also be consistent with international norms and standards.

Such bonds were first introduced by the government in the 1990s to recapitalise PSU banks. The recapitalisation programme entails mobilisation of capital, with maximum allocation in the current year through budgetary provisions of Rs 18,139 crore, and recapitalisation bonds to the tune of Rs 1.35 lakh crore over the next two years. The balance will be raised by banks from the market by diluting government equity. The government's equity dilution will help banks raise about Rs 58,000 crore. The government equity, as per the current policy, can come down to 52 per cent in state-owned banks.

Stating that issuance of bonds is unlikely to change financial position of the government, Subramanian said, "IMF convention is economically more intuitive because bonds are a capital transaction, their issuance does not increase directly demand for goods and services and has no inflationary consequence". It is a capital transaction because on the one hand, it increases the government s liability but it also increases its assets, he added.

He also said, "the details of the mechanics of issuing these recap bonds will be elaborated in the period ahead (will they be marketable, will they count toward SLRs (statutory liquidity ratio), what will be the coupon etc etc)." It is likely that the recap bonds will be placed with the banks for which the government will get an equivalent holding of equity in the banks, he said.