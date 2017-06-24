In the New York Comex trade, gold for August delivery

fell to USD 1,256.40 an ounce compared to last Friday's level of USD 1,256.50 and silver for July contract declined to close at USD 16.647 an ounce from USD 16.661.

On the domestic front, standard gold (99.5 purity) resumed lower at Rs 28,575 per 10 grams from last Friday's closing level of Rs 28,670 and plunged further to a low of Rs 28,515, later recovered and concluded at Rs 28,790, revealing a gain of Rs 120, or 0.42 per cent.

Pure gold (99.9 purity) also commenced sluggish at Rs 28,725 per 10 grams compared to preceding weekend level of Rs 28,820 and drifted further to a low of Rs 28,665 later it witnessed rebound to close at Rs 28,940, showing a rise of Rs 120, or 0.42 per cent.

Silver ready (.999 fineness) opened sharply lower at Rs 38,645 per kilogram from last Friday's closing level of Rs 38,960 and drifted further to Rs 38,405, later it recovered to close stable at last weekends level of Rs 38,960 (MORE)

