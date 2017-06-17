In the New York Comex trade, gold for August delivery

fell to USD 1,256.50 an ounce compared to last Friday's level of USD 1,271.40 and silver for July contract declined to close at USD 16.661 an ounce from USD 17.223.

On the domestic front, standard gold (99.5 purity) resumed lower at Rs 28,840 per 10 grams from last Friday's closing level of Rs 28,945 and dipped further to Rs 28,720 before ending at Rs 28,670, revealing a loss of Rs 275, or 0.95 per cent.

Pure gold (99.9 purity) also commenced negative at Rs 28,990 per 10 grams compared to preceding weekend level of Rs 29,095 and dropped further to Rs 28,870 before finishing at Rs 28,820, showing a loss of Rs 275, or 0.95 per cent.

Silver ready (.999 fineness) opened lower at Rs 39,700 per kilogram from last weekend's level of Rs 40,085 and fell further to Rs 39,000 before closing at Rs 38,960, revealing a sharp loss of Rs 1,125, or 2.81 pct. (MORE)

