In cross-currency trade, the Indian unit fell back

after a brief recovery against the British pound and settled sharply lower by 169 paise at 83.79 from last Friday's level of 82.10 per pound and also continued to slide against the Euro to finish at 73.69, tumbling by a whopping 167 paise as compared to 72.02.

The local unit, however recovered against the Japanese Yen to conclude at 57.68 per 100 yens from 58.00 earlier.

In the forward market, premium for dollar remained under immense pressure owing to sustained receivings from exporters amid comfortable liquidity at the domestic money market.

The benchmark six-month forward dollar premium payable in November moved down to 121.75-123.75 paise from 127-128 paise and the far-forward contract maturing in May 2018 also edged lower to 267.75-269.75 paise from 271.5-272.5 paise last weekend.

In global commodity trade, crude prices extended their spectacular uninterrupted seventh straight session surge - the ongest bull run since April buoyed by falling US production data, bolstering market sentiment.

Lingering worries about oversupply have knocked 16 percent off Brent crude so far this year, despite a deal involving OPEC members and some other major producers to curb production.

