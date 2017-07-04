'Idea of govt restructuring PSBs before stake sale is wrong'

Former RBI Governor Y V Reddy has said that the idea of government first restructuring public sector banks (PSBs) and then selling stake in them is a flawed idea as restructuring invariably comes with a cost.

"The idea that you consolidate PSB banks, restructure and then sell is wrong. Ultimately, restructuring has invariably some cost. Let the fellow do the restructuring who is taking over, than you doing it," the former RBI Governor said in an interview to

