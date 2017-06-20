Hryana plans to provide concession in power tariff to ind:Goel

Haryana Minister Vipul Goel today said the state government is planning to provide concession of one rupee in electricity tariff to the industrial sector.

He said domestic consumers have already been given concession of one rupee in the electricity tariff and now this will be provided to the industrial sector too.

Industries and Commerce Minister also informed that mobile handset maker Gionee will set up manufacturing unit in Faridabad.

"A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed in this regard," Vipul Goel told reporters here.

On being asked about the sick units in the state, Goel said data of such units is being gathered so that necessary steps could be taken to revive those units by providing them incentives.

In reply to a question, he said that the BJP government in the state has provided over 1.96 lakh jobs in industrial sector till March 2017.

While claiming that the achievement of present state government in terms of garnering investment in the industrial sector is much more than during ten year tenure of the previous Congress government, he said that 335 new large and medium enterprises have been set up with an investment of Rs 10,244 crore.

Apart from this, new micro and small enterprises have also been set up with an investment of Rs 1,542 crore. About 1.43 lakh youth have been provided jobs in these units, he added.

The minister also said investors considered Haryana as a preferred destination for investment owing to its industrial policy and robust infrastructure facilities available.

On being asked about the industrial development in Faridabad, Goel accused the previous governments of neglecting the city which was earlier known as Manchester of Asia.

He said that the present government has implemented various projects in Faridabad for ensuring its overall development.

Apart from construction of new highways, the Manesar- Palwal section of Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway has been completed and made operational.

The remaining portion of the expressway will be inaugurated on November 1. Apart from this, work on Easter Peripheral Road is in progress, he said.

On the occasion, Goel also announced Drivers Skilling Programme for light motor vehicle so as to impart safer driving skills to drivers and to reduce road accident, enhancing driving skills of drivers, creation of pool of trained drivers for auto industry and meeting the requirement of drivers.

There are 246 driving training schools registered in the state, and only those driving schools will be considered which have valid and approved license for the year 2017-18 onwards.

He said that a target has been fixed to train initially 5,000 youth in driving schools, adding that a driving school could impart training to 100 people at a single time.

Apart from imparting training in driving, the state government will also work as a facilitator in preparing licenses at these centres, he said.

