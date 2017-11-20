How to link your SBI account with Aadhaar before December 31 and why

If you are an SBI account holder then you need to link your bank account with your Aadhaar number in order to save it from getting suspended.

The State bank of India has set the deadline for doing the same on or before December 31, 2017.

"Avail benefits of the digital life. Simply link your Aadhaar number with your bank account.” It further said, “In terms of amended PML rules dated 1st June 2017, all existing customers are requested to submit Aadhaar number by 31st December 2017, failing which the account shall cease to be operational till the time Aadhaar number is submitted", SBI tweeted.

Avail Benefits of the Digital Life. Simply Link your Aadhaar Number with your Bank Account. pic.twitter.com/CIZTURk8pP — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) November 14, 2017

An SBI customer can link their Aadhaar number through internet banking or SBI mobile app, ATMs, customer services points or by directly going to their respective branches.

Following is a step-wise guide to link the SBI account with Aadhaar through net banking

Go to the SBI official website – onlinesbi.com

After logging in, click on ‘Link your Aadhaar number’ under the ‘My Accounts’ section, which will appear on the left panel of the screen.

After that a new page will be opened asking you to fill your account number.

Enter the 12-digit unique Aadhaar card number and click on ‘Submit’

The last two digits of the registered mobile number will be displayed to the customer. However, you cannot edit but only verify your mobile number.

If the linkage has been successful or not would be conveyed to you via SMA on your registered mobile number.

How to do it via SMS?

Customers need to send an SMS in the following format ‘UIDAadhaar number (space) account number’ to 567676 from their registered mobile number.

If the mobile number is not registered then the same will be communicated to you via SMS.

How to link SBI bank account with Aadhaar via SBI ATM:

Swipe your ATM card and enter PIN

After entering PIN, one needs to select the option ‘Registration’ under ‘Service’ tab.

Select Aadhaar Registration

Select your account type

After the process, Aadhaar number needs to be entered twice.

How to link via SBI branch channel:

Visit any SBI branch with a copy of your Aadhaar number.

A ‘Letter of Request’ will be obtained from you along with the photocopy of the Aadhaar letter.

The linking will be done by the branch after necessary verification.

Once done, the customers will receive the confirmation via text on your registered mobile number.