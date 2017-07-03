HMSI effects price cut of up to Rs 5,500 after GST switch

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has reduced prices of its two-wheelers by up to Rs 5,500 to enable its customers to avail the GST advantage.

"Starting July 1, Honda is passing on the GST benefit applicable in most of the states to our valued customers who now get significant savings going up to Rs 5,500 depending on the model and the state of purchase," HMSI Senior Vice- President, sales and marketing, Yadvinder Singh Guleria today said in a statement.

In June, the company sold a total of 4,44,713 units, up 4 per cent, from 4,27,222 in the same month last year. In domestic market, the company sold a total of 4,16,498 units, up 2 per cent from 4,07,979 in the year-ago period.

