Havells clocks Q4 net profit of Rs 226 crore

Havells India today reported a standalone net profit of Rs 225.76 crore and total income of Rs 2,560.64 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 94.70 crore and total income of Rs 1,873.44 crore in the January-March period a year ago.

The figures are not comparable to those of previous period as the company acquired consumer durable business of LEEL Electricals (Lloyd consumer segment) and trade mark

"Lloyd" from Fedders Lloyd Corp for Rs 1,547.38 crore in May last, Havells said in a BSE filing.

Havells said its lighting and fixtures business grew 20 per cent to Rs 323 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 268 crore earlier.

Electrical consumer durables business grew 19 per cent (29 per cent adjusted for excise) to Rs 465 crore as compared to Rs 389 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Havells' switchgear business grew 5 per cent to Rs 394 crore and cable business grew 13 per cent to Rs 769 crore.

The Board of Directors has recommend a dividend of Rs 4 per equity share for financial year 2017-18.

Shares of Havells India closed 1.47 per cent higher at Rs 546.65 on BSE.