Har fully prepared for GST roll-out: Capt Abhimanyu

Haryana Finance Minister Abhimanyu today said the state is prepared for the roll-out of Goods and Services Tax (GST) system on July 1.

The finance minister told reporters here that the state cabinet had formally approved the implementation of the GST system in Haryana.

However, petroleum products and alcohol have been kept out of the purview of GST, and the existing system would continue for these items, he said.

Expressing happiness over the inclusion of Karnal in the Smart City project, Abhimanyu said that as a result of the policy of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' of the present state government, the neglected cities were being included in the list of leading cities.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)