Gujarat: Gold shines in spite of fund flows in equity

Gold continues to be an attractive venue for investment in spite of fund flows in equity, Reliance Jewels CEO Sunil Nayak said on Monday during the launch of company's new showroom in Ahmedabad.

"The investment in gold has not dropped in spite of the rise in investment in the equity market. Our regular investment scheme in gold launched in 2007 has given CAGR return on 9.5%. Gold Jewelry has and the additional advantage of being a consumer product in addition to the appreciation of value," said Nayak. The company has 77 retail stores across 47 cities in the country. Of these seven are in Gujarat, of which three are in Ahmedabad, from where it has started the business about a decade ago.