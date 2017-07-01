GST will boost Maharashtra revenue by 20-25 per cent: Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and Shipping Nitin Gadkari today said that implementation of Goods and Services Tax will increase Maharashtra's revenue by 20-25 per cent.

"GST, which came into force today, will increase Maharashtra's revenue by 20-25 percent," Gadkari said, speaking at an event organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) here.

It would provide relief to the state which recently declared a farm loan waiver of Rs 34,000 crore, he said.

With the roll-out of new tax regime, the number of inter-state check posts between Delhi and Mumbai where transport vehicles have to stop will come down to just one, he said, adding that it would reduce prices.

GST has ushered in economic freedom, Gadkari said, adding that logistics sector will be one of its biggest beneficiaries.

