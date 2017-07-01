GST: Subdued demand may keep inflation low

Economists say uncertainty and transitional problems due to GST may compel people to postpone consumption. They expect demand revival only after one or two quarters

Transitional issues that could see general demand slip post the implementation of goods and services tax (GST) may further cool off consumer price index (CPI) inflation rate that has been trending downwards over the last several months, said economists.

D K Srivastava, chief policy advisor, EY India, told DNA Money that people may postpone consumption due to uncertainties after GST regime comes into force, and that could push demand down, leading to a marginal fall in prices of many goods.

"It might have only marginal effect on inflation and most of the effect would lead to a reduction in the inflation rate. It is difficult to quantify but overall we see an adverse impact on general demand because of transitional problems and delayed investment," he said.

Srivastava, however, does not expect the adverse impact to last more than two quarters; "It (downward pressure on prices) would be only in the short run, maybe for about two quarters, while people deal with the uncertainty that comes with the transition, which could lead to postponement of consumption. And when demand goes down then prices would actually be reduced."

Interestingly, CPI or retail inflation has been on a downhill trend for over the past several months with May printing a record low rate of 2.18% year on year. The CPI inflation in April came at 2.99% and the month before that it was 3.81%.

Rishi Shah, consulting economist at Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Services, expects inflation to remain at the same level or slightly inch upwards as certain services have been included the CPI index under the GST.

However, he said that since this "up-move" was not backed by demand, it may peter off once the base effect wears off.

"There are certain services, which were not taxed earlier, that have been included in the CPI (under GST) so there will be a minor up-move there but over a period of time those up-moves will peter off because they are not really backed by demand. It is more a statistical artefact that will come into play and over the next one year it will go away," said Shah.

According to him, it was difficult to predict the impact of GST because there was "no historic precedence of this kind of new tax legislation."

"But going just by previous experience, when the VAT was implemented in 2000, you can expect to see certain disruption in the first one or two-quarters when the tax starts getting levied, but which way that disruption will go is a difficult call to make," said Deloitte economist.