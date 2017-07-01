GST: Steel sector to witness more organised form of biz

Steel industry today said with GST rollout unorganised players in the sector will have to move to organised form of doing business.

The GST -- India's biggest tax reform since Independence -- was rolled out at the stroke of the mid-night, unifying more than a dozen central and state levies.

Listing the positives of the GST for steel trade, SUFI said, the new tax regime abolished the special additional duty (SAD) on imported goods which was a very cumbersome procedure.

There will be a shift from unorganised players to organised form of doing business.

Another positive will be that the new indirect tax regime will bring "the trade and industry will be at par," Steel Users Federation of India (SUFI) President Nikunj Turakhia told

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)