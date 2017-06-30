GST Rollout: India is beyond petty politics and the consensus is proof of this, says Arun Jaitley

Here are the highlights of the speech

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday announced the launch of the Goods and Service Tax (GST) as part of the historic rollout of the single tax that will be rolled out on July 1. Here are highlights of the speech

- At the midnight hour, we will be launching India’s biggest and most ambitious tax. It may be a destination tax, but for India it’s a new journey to expand its horizons

- The old India was economically fragmented. The new India will create one tax for one nation. It will be a nation where the Centre and the States work together for a common goal of shared prosperity

- The unanimity for the support and the consensus –based work highlights that India can go beyond politics and speak in one voice

- India can collectively act with maturity. The Union is strong if states and Centre work together. This is United Federalism.

- In a large and complex federal system, the Centre, 29 states, 2 UTs with legislatures came together to

- Done at a time when the world is facing slow growth, isolationism

- Everyone who were part of this landmark deserve a thumbs up

- There are 24 regulations in the GST

- 1,211 commodities where there are taxations

- Principle of equivalence, revenue neutrality and something that won’t affect the economically backward

- By the 10th of every month, businesspersons need to file their tax through just a click using the software. It’s a minute-long process every month where they calculate how much they have made in the month

- It will be beneficial for the nation’s GDP

- The aim also is to ensure poverty reduces through this tax