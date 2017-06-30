GST Network creates common Pass portal for taxpayers

With the biggest tax overhaul in the history of the Indian economy, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) just a few hours away, the Goods and Service Tax Network (GSTN) has been created as a section 25 private limited company with Strategic Control with the Government to function as a common Pass-through portal for taxpayers.

The role of GST Network (GSTN) ? IT backbone of GST are:-

. Taxpayers on this portal will submit their registration applications, file returns, make tax payments, claim refunds etc. GSTN has been provided with a robust IT platform and it will provide interface to 80 lakh taxpayers and thousands of tax officials. All filings under GST will be done electronically.

. While GSTN remains a front-end, at the back end, the IT systems of CBEC and different states interface with the GSTN IT network to provide a seamless end to end processing of tax returns for the taxpayers. 64,000 officials have been trained on the GST portal from February till June 2017.

. The GSTN IT systems have undergone load tests, performance tests, vulnerability tests, security and all other mandatory tests.

. Enrolment of existing taxpayers of the State tax administrations and the Central Board of Excise and Customs to the GST system commenced on 8thNovember, 2016. More than 66 lakh taxpayers have activated their account at the GST portal.

. GST Application on Payment has been operationalized. 25 banks have been integrated with the GST Common portal and will be providing e-payment and over the counter payment facilities as well as payment through NeFT/RTGS and credit/debit card.

GST Outreach Programme:-

. The Government has stepped up its outreach programme through various events, workshops, media, and television to reach masses. Field formations of CBEC, at all levels have been activated to carry out interaction with the trade and industry to help them with the migration to GST and to clear their doubts. The field units of CBEC have run campaigns using mobile vans to reach the assesses at their door-step to help them with the GST migration and transitional issues. A total of 4700 workshops have been conducted across India.

. An extensive multi-media campaign through print and electronic media, outdoor hoardings, etc. has been carried out for informing, educating and assisting taxpayers and other stake-holders to enable a smooth transition to GST.

The GST, which is slated to roll out on the midnight today, will bring the Indian economy under a single tax bracket.

