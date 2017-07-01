GST launch is outcome of commitment to federal structure: Shah

BJP president Amit Shah tonight said the "historic" launch of the GST was an outcome of commitment to the country's federal structure under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congratulating the prime minister, finance minister Arun Jaitley and the state governments, he said the GST will not just bring in one tax across the country, but also give a big boost to the economy, reduce burden on citizens and help the poor immensely.

"Congratulations to PM Narendra Modi and FM Arun Jaitley for implementing the historic, long pending and much needed tax reform - GST.

"'One Nation-One Tax' is today a reality, an outcome of commitment to India's federal structure under leadership of PM Narendra Modi," he tweeted.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST), the biggest tax reform of the country since independence, was ushered in at midnight, marked by a programme in Parliament which was attended by President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice President Hamid Ansari, Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and a host of ministers, and MPs.

