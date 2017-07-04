GST impact: Ultratech cuts cement price by up to 3%

Aditya Birla group firm Ultratech Cement today said it has reduced prices of its products by 2-3 per cent, extending benefits of tax reduction under the GST regime.

The company has started supply of batches on new rates from July 1 from its warehouses, when the new tax structure came into force.

"There will be somewhere 2 to 3 per cent reduction in cement prices because of reduction in tax rates due to GST. We are extending our tax benefits to dealers who would then forward it to the end consumers," UltraTech Cement Chief Financial Officer Atul Daga told

