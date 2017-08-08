GST council approves cess hike, SUVs to cost more

Luxury cars, sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and large cars, whose prices had fallen after the rollout of the Goods and Service Tax (GST), are all set to become expensive again with the GST Council proposing to hike the cess on them to 25%from the existing 15%.

The move is expected to impact large and mid-segment cars, SUVs, luxury and hybrid cars, say industry experts. Post the GST implementation, such cars were attracting a cess of 15% in addition to the GST rate of 28%. On the other hand, smaller petrol and diesel cars attract a cess of 1% and 3% respectively, apart from the 28% GST.

The Finance ministry said in a statement on Monday that the GST Council considered the issue in its 20th meeting held on the August 5, 2017.

It recommended that Central Government may move legislative amendments required for increasing the maximum ceiling of cess leviable on motor vehicles falling under headings 8702 and 8703 including SUVs, to 25% instead of the present 15% . However, the decision on when to raise the actual cess leviable on the same will be taken by the GST Council in due course.

The Central government proposes to dole out the money generated from the increased cess to the States, who have been demanding larger share in the GST due to the loss in their earnings.

The decision has not gone well with the auto manufacturers who called it a negative step. They said it would reverse the positive momentum that the industry wanted to achieve with the introduction of GST. Some of the manufacturers even went on to the extent of saying that they would be forced to re-evaluate their business plans in the light of this development.

Roland Folger, managing director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, "We are highly disappointed with the decision. It will also reverse the positive momentum that the industry wanted to achieve with the introduction of GST.

With this hike in cess, we expect the volumes of the luxury industry to decelerate, thus offsetting any growth in the potential revenue generation, that could have come with the estimated volume growth."

According to Folger, one of the original benefits expected out of GST was rationalization of tax rates. Luxury cars and SUVs are one of the segments that long required tax rationalization, as this segment remains highly taxed.

"Also, one month is too short a period to consider an upward revision in rates. The market performance should have been watched for at least six months, before it was relooked," Folger added.

Rahil Ansari, head of rival luxury car maker Audi India, shared similar sentiments. "Luxury car industry in India, while small in volumes, still contributes over 10% in value. The taxes on this industry were already very high and we expected the unfulfilled potential of this segment to increase after the implementation of GST and rationalisation of taxes. However, the proposal of further increasing the Cess on the luxury car industry will dampen the spirits of not only the companies, dealers and customers but also workers and employees working in this industry. This proposed increase in Cess will most definitely adversely impact the sales. We will be forced to re-evaluate our business plans in light of this development. This move unfortunately is against the spirit of liberal market dynamics and we can only request to reconsider this proposal."

Most the automobile companies have benefited from the lower GST rate under the new tax regime and had passed the savings out of it to the end consumers. The luxury car makers like Mercedes-benz, BMW and Audi even offered the discounts before the GST deadline thereby giving push to the sale in June.

Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Tata Motors did not respond to the questions sent by DNA Money on the subject.

Automobile analyst Sridhar V, partner, Grant Thornton India LLP, is critical of the new development. He says, "I think in the first place the cess of 15% originally announced was misplaced keeping all sedans at the same rate of 43% including 28% GST. This will now go up for SUV and luxury cars and hopefully in the next parliament session through an amendment to GST. One will have to wait for fine print on how luxury cars are to be defined. At this stage it appears they are maintaining the Pre GST effective rates with this increased cess. I would assume a normal growth while it may not impact the current thin market luxury cars have. Certainly the momentum of growth the earlier cess of 15% could have provided will be under strain.

Auto analyst Abdul Majeed, of PwC, said the increase in the cess on bigger vehicles is on expected lines since Indian government wants to promote smaller and fuel-efficient vehicles.