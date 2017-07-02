Govt completes inspection 1.6 lakh bridges, plans new tech

The road ministry has completed safety audit of 1.6 lakh bridges in the country and found 147 structures in dilapidated condition.

The ministry last year launched the Integrated Bridge Management System (IBMS) to create data of all bridges and culverts in the country as part of steps to avert mishaps.

"IBMS has completed the first phase of inventory and inspection of all types of bridges, which comes to 1,60,186.

of these 147 bridges were found to be dilapidated and calls for immediate attention," Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari told

