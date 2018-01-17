Trending#

Google, Coursera launch new online course for entry-level IT jobs

Tech giant Google and online education leader Coursera today announced the launch of a certificate course aimed at filling entry-level IT support jobs globally.

 
The Google IT Support Professional Certificate, developed by subject-matter experts at Google and offered exclusively on Coursera, will help anyone with no prior experience to be ready for an entry-level IT support job in 8 to 12 months.

 
The programme will allow learners to share their information with a host of top companies looking to hire entry-level support professionals, including Bank of America, Walmart, Sprint, GE Digital, PNC Bank, Infosys, TEKSystems, UPMC, and, of course, Google.

 
"Finding qualified IT personnel is a challenge many companies face. With 150,000 open roles in IT support, it is one of the fastest growing occupations in the country," said Ben Fried, Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Google.

 
Fried further said, "We developed this curriculum to address this problem head on. We are looking forward to working with Coursera, our non-profit grantees and participating corporations to create opportunities for thousands of learners."

 
According to an HBS study on jobs that require training but not a formal degree, IT support offers clear pathways that enable people without a college degree to rise to higher-level positions.

 
"Our collaboration with Google and top employers is designed to provide anyone, regardless of their prior experience or training, with the resources they need to succeed as IT professionals" said Raghav Gupta, India Country Director, Coursera.

 
Registrations for the programme opens on January 16 and all courses will launch on January 23. 

 
 

    
   
