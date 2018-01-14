GoAir offers air tickets starting from Rs 1,485 in special Republic day offer

Low cost airline GoAir announced its special Republic day offer under which the company is offering ticket prices at lower rates. GoAir airlines is offering domestic flight tickets to Delhi from 14 cities at an all-inclusive price of Rs 1,485.

According to the company's website, the Republic Day scheme will allow the customers to book their tickets till January 25, 2018. The travel period of GoAir's 'Republic Day' offer starts on January 26, 2018 and ends on January 28, 2018.

Besides this, customers can also avail an extra 10 per cent discount by using promo code 'GOAPP10' on the GoAir mobile app.

"This Republic Day fly to Delhi from 14 cities across India with special fares starting from Rs. 1485. Plan in advance and make the most of this Republic Day long weekend. Also get up to 10% off on the GoAir app using GOAPP10. Hurry! Book your travel on our website or download our mobile app to treat yourself to these amazing seasonal discounts", GoAir said.

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets starting at Rs 1,485 from Lucknow to Delhi. From Ahmedabad to Delhi its Rs 1,631. The discounted rates from the other cities have been mentioned on the website.

Also read Airtel offers unlimited calls on roaming, free 4G data in just Rs 59

Apart from Lucknow and New Delhi, the other cities under the Republic day offer are Jammu, Ranchi,Leh, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Patna, Srinagar, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Guwahati, and Goa.

Following are the terms and condition, according to the GoAir's website:

Terms & Conditions:

Standard Cancellation & Rebooking policy appliesFares are valid across selective fare typesLimited seats onlyGroup discount not applicable on this offerGoAir reserves the right to cancel / modify / substitute / alter any aspect of this offer either partly or entirely, at its sole discretion without reason or prior noticeOther terms and conditions and limitations of liability applicable as per 'Citizen's Charter' displayed on www.GoAir.inOffer not applicable for infant booking