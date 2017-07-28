Get `200 notes in next 30-45 days

The Rs200 notes are likely to come in the hands of the people in the state in next 30 to 45 days.

Sources informed that though it is too early to predict the number of Rs 200 notes that will be pumped in the state , they reveal that the number of notes that will be coming in Rajasthan through RBI in Jaipur will depend on the number of currency chests .

There are about 300 chests in the state and therefore the people in the know how of the matter inform that Rs 200 notes will be supplied in ample numbers in the state.

Notably, currency chests are those branches of commercial banks which act as a place of stocking the notes and coins. Since Reserve Bank branch is not possible everywhere therefore these branches which are authorised by RBI act like RBI for storing of currency.

It is expected by business experts and consumers that the new currency note will be most widely circulated as currently people do not want to spend Rs100 in large number and give Rs500 notes very commonly.

The common query of the market people is that when Re1 note was printed and issued, after a while when it was circulated across the state, not much of it was visible in the market. Sources informed that such condition won’t be seen with Rs200 note as it will be made widely circulated across the state. Meanwhile, sources informed that the work of calibration of ATMs with the Rs200 note will also be done in coming future.

Currently the ATMs are not modelled to deliver Rs200 note and the way the banks made arrangement when the Rs2,000 note was introduced, similar work will also be done this time.