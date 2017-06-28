Germany to study Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru rail route

Known for its expertise in the high speed rail sector, Germany will conduct a feasibility study for running trains at a speed of about 300 kmph on the 450 km long Chennai Bengaluru Mysuru route.

Germany has appointed a consortium of consultants comprising DB E&C, Intraplan Consult and Ingenieurb ro V ssing to carry out the study in the southern region.

Germany will bear the cost of the year-long study involving exact location, ridership, opportunities, and challenges among other issues and submit the report.

A pre-feasibility study of this section has been completed by the German side in 2016 and now they are keen to do a feasibility study, said a senior Railway Ministry official involved with the high speed rail project.

India had signed a joint declaration of intent in October 2015 on the development of cooperation in rail sector between German Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure and the Indian Railways during the visit of the German Chancellor to India.

The German side had indicated willingness for a feasibility study on High Speed Rail (HSR) in India in the joint declaration.

During the visit of Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu to Germany in April 2016, a protocol was signed with German Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure to intensify cooperation in rail sector. One of the areas mentioned in the protocol is high speed rail.

It was decided during the bilateral meeting that Germany will conduct feasibility study for high speed rail of Chennai Bengalure-Mysuru section with their finances.

The German Federal Minister of Transport and Digital Infrastructure Alexander Dobrindt visited India and met with Prabhu in October 2016.

Both leaders discussed and agreed to work expeditiously on the feasibility study for HSR of Chennai Bengaluru Mysuru, he said.

In order to carry out the study, workshops have been organised by consultants at Chennai and Bengaluru this month to interact with zonal authorities and to understand regional requirements.

As part of study, a workshop is scheduled to be organised tomorrow where consultants will interact with officials of the Railway Ministry.

