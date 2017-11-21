Fuelled by Reliance Industries' gain, Sensex retains its winning run

The Sensex opened higher and went further up, but settled at 33,478.35.

The Sensex on Tuesday kept its winning streak continued for the consecutive fourth day to end at 33,478, fuelled by gains in Mukesh Ambani's led Reliance Industries.

Reliance Industries on Tuesday said it has raised USD 800 million by selling 10-year bonds - the first offering since Moody's raised India's sovereign rating.

The bonds were priced at 3.66 per cent, the lowest coupon ever achieved by an Indian corporate for a 10-year issuance, the company said.

RIL, which is rated the same as the sovereign, will use the proceeds to refinance existing debt. This was the first dollar note this year.

The note by India's largest company, was assigned 'BBB+' rating by S&P and 'Baa2' by Moody's Investors Service.

The Sensex opened higher and went further up, but settled at 33,478.35, a gain of 118.45 points, or 0.36 per cent, due to profit-booking in the last one hour of trade.

This is its highest closing since November 6, when it had closed at 33,731.19. The gauge had risen 599.46 points in the previous three sessions.

The 50-share NSE Nifty settled up 28.15 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 10,326.90 after shuttling between 10,358.70 and 10,315.05.

Positive leads from other Asian markets tracking overnight gains at Wall Street helped. Investors continued to focus on corporate earnings and prospects for tax cuts.

(With inputs from PTI)