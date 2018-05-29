Fuel on fire: CNG price in Delhi hiked by Rs 1.36 a kg

CNG price in the national capital hiked by Rs 1.36 per kg on Monday as input raw material got costlier because of rupee depreciation and rise in natural gas price.

CNG will cost Rs 41.97 per kg in Delhi with effect from midnight following the price increase, Indraprastha Gas Ltd said in a statement.

In adjoining Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, rates were increased by Rs 1.55 to Rs 48.60 per kg.

The increase was warranted "to offset the impact on its input costs as a result of recent appreciation of dollar vis-a-vis rupee and revision in proportions of domestic gas allocation," the statement said.

IGL said it will continue to offer a discount of Rs 1.50 per kg in the selling prices of CNG for filling between 12.30 am to 5.30 am at select outlets. Thus, the consumer price of CNG would be Rs 40.47 per kg in Delhi and Rs 47.10 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad during 12.30 am to 5.30 am at the select CNG stations across the region.

Price of piped cooking gas hasn't been revised.

"There has been a steep appreciation of the dollar as compared to rupee since the last CNG price revision. The base price of natural gas being procured by IGL from its sources is dollar linked thereby making the entire input price totally dependent on price of dollar vis-a-vis rupee," it said.

IGL said the increase would have a marginal impact on the per km running cost of vehicles. For autos, the increase would be 4 paise per km, for taxi it would be 7 paise per km and in case of buses, the increase would be nearly 40 paise per km.

"With the revised price, CNG would still offer over 60 per cent savings towards the running cost when compared to petrol driven vehicles at the current level of prices. When compared to diesel driven vehicles, the economics in favour of CNG at revised price would be nearly 40 per cent," the statement added.