From Friday, Aadhaar and other govt IDs mandatory for booking domestic flights

You would need a government ID proof such as Aadhaar card or Pan card in order to book domestic flights from Friday onwards, according to the new 'no-fly list' rules.

The Centre will issue the final rules for "no fly list" (NFL) on Friday. Once implemented, one will need to give number of any of the following IDs — Aadhaar, driving licence, passport or Pan number — while booking a domestic ticket, the Times of India reported.

However, the decision over the acceptance of Voter ID while booking the tickets has not been taken yet, the report said.

"India is pioneering in having a no fly list on the basis of safety as other countries have it on security grounds. A DGCA team (led by chief BS Bhullar) recently had discussions with global regulators at a meet in Mongolia. We had received comments on the draft NFL and after much deliberations, the final rules will be issued on Friday," the newspaper quoted Union minister of state for aviation Jayant Sinha as saying.

Earlier this year in May, the Centre released draft rules for a "national no-fly list" of unruly passengers for all domestic carriers, proposing a ban on flying from three months upto an indefinite period.

The move came after the infamous incident involving Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad who hit an Air India staffer "25 times" with a slipper for not being allowed to fly business class in an all-economy plane.

The Gaikwad incident revealed how some public servants are wont to throw their weight around. But bad behaviour is not the exclusive domain of VIPs alone. Even ordinary citizens are not immune from roguish actions. Occasionally, even the airlines are at fault, when flights are cancelled or delayed, baggage is misplaced, or when flight service is poor. Often, this can cause passengers to lose their temper. The appellate process ensures that passengers get their say too.