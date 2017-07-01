Freight rates down on comfortable position of trucks

Freight rates for nine-tonne pay load section for select destinations declined by Rs 1,000 at local truck transport market in the national capital today following large position of trucks amid restricted cargo movements.

Transporters said excess availability of trucks as compared to restricted cargo movements, mainly led to the decline in freight rates for select destinations.

Delhi to Jaipur, Gwalior, Ludhiana, Indore and Mumbai freight rates moved down by Rs 1000 each to Rs 15,000, Rs 13,000, Rs 18,000, Rs 20,000 and Rs 28,000.

Rates to Baroda, Patna, Surat and Hyderabad also fell by Rs 1,000 each to Rs 23,000, Rs 26,000, Rs 25,000 and Rs 56,000.

Following are today's freights per 9-tonne load (in Rs): Jaipur 15,000 Hyderabad 56,000 Chandigarh 16,000 Vijayawada 59,000 Ludhiana 18,000 Bengaluru 63,000 Kanpur 19,000 Chennai 65,000 Indore 20,000 Mysore 67,000 Ahmedabad 22,000 Puducherry 68,000 Baroda 23,000 Coimbatore 73,000 Patna 26,000 Kochi 75,000 Surat 25,000 Thiruvananthapuram 84,000 Mumbai 28,000 Goa 58,000 Pune 30,000 Gwalior 13,000 Kolkata 31,000 Guwahati 61,000

