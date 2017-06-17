Forex reserves dip by US $11.5 mn to US $381.15 bn

Country's forex reserves had touched a record high of US $381.167 billion in the previous week.

The country's forex reserves slipped from record high level to US $381.156 billion in the week to June 9 due to fall in foreign currency assets.

In the previous week, the reserves had increased by US $2.404 billion to touch a record high of US $381.167 billion.

Foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of overall reserves, dipped by US $8.3 million to US $357.282 billion in the reporting week, the central bank said.

Expressed in US dollar terms, FCAs include the effects of appreciation/depreciation of non-US currencies, such as the euro, pound and the yen, held in the reserves.

Gold reserves remained unchanged at US $20.095 billion. The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund dipped by US $1.3 million to US $1.470 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF, too, declined by US $1.9 million to US $2.307 billion.