Flipkart to launch its own smartphone under its Billion brand

The e-commerce giant Flipkart would launch its own smartphone under the Billion brand.

The new smartphone will be called Billion Capture+ and will go on sale on the website from 15 November onwards.

The new android smartphone by Flipkart had been designed and manufactured in India.

The new device will be available at a price of Rs 10,999 for the 32GB model and at Rs 12,999 for the 64GB model.

Under the Billion brand, Flipkart had already launched mixer grinders, cookware, backpacks and irons. The comapny is now planning to expand the categories for business over the next few months.

"Eventually we want to launch everything. But there are a couple of things that drive the prioritization—one is to find the manufacturers who will work with us according to the quality expectations that we have and the scale expectations that we have. The other is our bandwidth. We have a team of 50 people. There’s a limited bandwidth that we have,” said co-founder Sachin Bansal.

The e-commerce giant rolled out a teaser of the smartphone on its website on Thursday.