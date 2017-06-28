Fin Min to setup special cell for smooth GST roll-out

Made near Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) Chairman's North Block office, the ministry will deploy around dozens of government officials for this Action Room that will work as a helpline for different ministries over GST related matters.

To brace the successful roll out of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the Finance Ministry on Wednesday announced setting up of a special cell in the North Block of the Parliament dedicated entirely for the uniform indirect tax system, which will subsume various central, state and local indirect taxes and levies.

Known as the ?GST Feedback and Action Room?, the new setup by the ministry will work towards the biggest tax overhauls in the history, which is all set to roll out from July 1. Made near Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) Chairman's North Block office, the ministry will deploy around dozens of government officials for this Action Room that will work as a helpline for different ministries over GST related matters.

The ?GST Feedback and Action Room? set up by the CBEC will keep a close watch on the functionings of the GST roll out to ensure all processes are in place for a smooth rollout.

The Action Room is a key element in the government's GST launch effort that's being backed up by an army of officials in the field and in ministries and departments. Every ministry and department has created GST cells dedicated to the sectors they deal with.

The GST will be rolled out at midnight on June 30 in the presence of several dignitaries including President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice-President M. Hamid Ansari and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, besides other luminaries.

