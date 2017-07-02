Eicher Polaris to begin exports to Nepal and Bangladesh

Eicher Polaris, which manufactures and markets personal utility vehicle 'Multix', will begin to ship the product to Nepal and Bangladesh this month.

Following the rising demand for Multix since its launch in June 2015, the company is increasing its footprint into the metros and to all states by adding more dealers.

It also launched two BS-IV variants in March this year with higher engine capacity of 650-cc. The first vehicle comes with a 500-cc BS-III engine.

"We have already shipped a few units to Nepal. The commercial sales in the Himalayan nation will begin from this week. We also have orders from Bangladesh. Shipping will start from the second week of this month," Pankaj Duney, the chief executive and managing director of Eicher Polaris, told

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)