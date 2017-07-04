Ecolibrium Energy raises $2.6 mn from Infuse Ventures, JLL

Energy analytics firm Ecolibrium Energy today said it has raised funding of USD 2.6 million (about Rs 16.83 crore), led by Infuse Ventures, JLL and an angel investor.

Ecolibrium Energy currently services more than 500 multinational clients across sectors like engineering, FMCG, pharmaceuticals and utilities among others.

"With this fund raise, Ecolibrium Energy will deepen customer engagement and expand to international markets. The company will also increase its focus on deep machine learning algorithms for electrical equipments," the company said in a statement.

The company's platform 'SmartSense' helps users take crucial operational decisions, helping clients save up to 15 per cent of energy and asset maintenance spends.

Across existing customer base, SmartSense manages 1,300 MW of energy and over 12,000 equipment, capturing more than 100 million data points daily.

******

Spice to offer one-year replacement warranty to customers * Spice, which has recently formed a joint venture with Transsion Holdings, today said it will offer one-year replacement warranty to its customers for its handsets.

It will launch a portfolio of eight mobile devices, including five feature phones and three smartphones in the coming weeks priced between Rs 850-9,500.

"Spice is the only brand which will offer a path breaking service offering of one-year replacement warranty for all its devices thereby, ensuring quality to the consumers," it said in a statement.

The JV will also leverage the distribution strength created by Transsion for its 'itel' and 'TECNO' brands in India.

******

Rolta India appoints VL Ganesh as CFO

* IT firm Rolta India has appointed V L Ganesh as its chief financial officer and and chief compliance officer, effective immediately.

"VL Ganesh is a qualified cost accountant, company secretary and a management graduate and has an experience of about 30 years in various areas like fields of finance, accounting, secretarial matters, investor relations, capital market funding raising etc," Rolta India said in a regulatory filing today.

He will report to Ramakrishna Prabhu, Director- Corporate Affairs, it added.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)