Eating chicken becomes cheaper than buying eggs as prices surge over high demand

The idea of eating chicken will put less stress on the wallet as the egg prices have shooted to a new height in various parts of the country.

In many states, the eggs are available at a price of Rs 7 per piece. Poultry farmers in the Pune region are now selling eggs at Rs 585 for every 100 pieces, which makes a price of Rs 6.5-7.5 per piece at the retail end, a report in the Indian Express stated.

Many media reports suggest that the situation is no different in Hyderabad, Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Punjab and Jharkhand.

However, it is to be noted that the prices of broiler chicken have gone down from Rs 90 to under Rs 60 per kg.

Meanwhile, the retailers agreed that the upsurge trend in the prices this time around the year is usually common, but the present prices are abnormally high.

Another reason behind the surge pricing is that the cost of vegetables is also shooting up due to high demand.

Talking to the Indian Express, the executive member of the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC) Raju Bhosale said, "The jump in prices is due to an estimated 15% increase in demand. This has been driven by vegetable prices also. Essential vegetables like onions and tomatoes are retailing at Rs 40-50 per kg, while cabbage, cauliflower, and brinjal are in the range at Rs 60-100 per kg. Bhosale said, “When vegetables turn costly, people switch to eggs, pushing up its rates as well. This is a imple substitution effect."

Retailers believe that the prices are likely to be high till February or March.