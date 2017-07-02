Durable makers may not pass on higher tax burden to consumers

The consumer durables industry is expecting only a marginal price revision despite the category being placed under the highest tax slab of 28 per cent under GST, as players look forward to the festive season in the coming months.

The festive season accounts up to 35 per cent of the consumer durables sales.

"In the short-to mid-term, I see the fundamentals remaining the same. Though consumer durables industry is being taxed at 28 per cent, which is slightly more than what the previous tax structure, I don't anticipate any major price increases in the coming months," BSH Household Appliances MD Gunjan Srivastava told

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)