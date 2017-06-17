Dryfruits: Almond and walnut prices declined at the

wholesale dry fruits market in the national capital during the week as demand from retailers and stockists receded.

Moreover, sufficient stocks following increased arrivals from producing belts also put pressure on the prices, marketmen said.

Lower advices from overseas markets also dampened the trading sentiment to some extent, they said.

Almond (California) prices drifted lower by Rs 100 to Rs 16,600-17,000 per 40 kg and its kernel rates also slipped by Rs 5 to end at Rs 580-590 per kg.

Almond gurbandi and girdhi declined by Rs 100 each to conclude at Rs 11,900-12,000 and Rs 4,900-5,100 per 40 kg.

Cashew kernel (No 180, 210, 240 and 230) prices were down by Rs 10 each per kg to conclude at Rs 1,060-1,070, Rs 930-940, Rs 880-890 and Rs 780-790 and its broken (2, 4 and 8 pieces) also eased Rs 5 each to finish at Rs 665-765, Rs 645-760 and Rs 545-655 per kg, respectively.

Chilgoza-roasted fell Rs 100 to end at Rs 2,400-2,600 per kg.

Copra drifted lower at Rs 8,400-10,400 against previous week's close of Rs 8,500-10,500 per quintal.

Dry dates-red (inferior quality) declined by Rs 300 to conclude at Rs 2,400-12,000 per quintal.

Coconut powder fell Rs 100 to finish at Rs 3,900-4,300 per 25 kg.

Kishmish Indian yellow and green traded Rs 100 lower at Rs 3,700-4,700 and Rs 4,900-7,400 per 40 kg bag.

Pistachio hairati and peshawari eased by Rs 5 each to finish at Rs 1,420-1,445 and Rs 1,520-1,545 per kg, respectively.

Walnut and its kernel prices also fell by Rs 10 each to end at Rs 260-370 and Rs 790-1,290 per kg. (MORE)

