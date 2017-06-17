DNA Jaipur edition returns to ZEE fold

Friday afternoon saw the return of DNA Jaipur to its parent company as Zee Group, the biggest media house of the country, formally took over the DNA Jaipur edition from DB Corp Limited. DNA CEO Jagdish Chandra took charge of the edition in the presence of DNA Jaipur resident editor, Siddhartha Bose and Dainik Bhaskar state editor, Laxmi Prasad Pant.

The DNA-Bhaskar office at Jawahar Lal Nehru (JLN) Marg, bustling with staff members from Zee and DNA, witnessed a cake cutting ceremony presided over by the CEO Jagdish Chandra. Chandra lauded the contribution of DB Group’s former chairman, late Ramesh Chandra Agarwal in the field of journalism. “Bhaskar, Zee and DNA have been allies and will continue to remain allies as we will help each other in editorial integration,” he said while taking over the charge of Jaipur edition. He assured the team that editorial policies will remain the same as earlier.

“We will follow the policy of free, fair and independent reporting, as we aren’t sold out to any particular political party or influential person. We are with the people, providing unbiased news to the readers and this policy will continue,” Chandra said, addressing the gathering.

He extolled the chairman of the group, Dr Subhash Chandra, who is known for ushering in unique ideas and has also won accolades from none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. A few days back, the PM called him a unique visionary. He said, in near future, Zee regional channels’ content shall be integrated with DNA’s content.

Jaipur becomes the fourth edition to join Zee’s flagship DNA group after Mumbai and Delhi. A day earlier, the Zee Group also acquired the Ahmedabad edition of DNA, which was also functioning under the DB Corp Limited. The formal ceremony was presided over by CEO Jagdish Chandra, Mumbai DNA editor Deepak Lokhande, editorial advisor for Ahmedabad DNA edition, Deepak Rajani among others. DNA Jaipur edition was launched in June 2008. This would be its tenth year running having completed nine years earlier this month.