DNA Exclusive: Unease of 'building in India'

India's improved Ease Of Doing Business rankings could have been much better — if only the cost of getting various permissions to construct a building in India wasn't so high, according to the World Bank's Doing Business 2018: Reforming to Create Jobs' Report.

India rose up 30 rungs from last year to take up the 100th spot, and it came up on top among South Asian nations, improving in nine out of 10 categories among countries falling under the lower-middle income group.

However, the report indicated that India lagged behind in areas such as dealing with construction permits, starting a business and enforcing contracts. It ranked at 181 in dealing with construction permits, a little better than last year's 185.

This was mainly because the World Bank looked only at Delhi and Mumbai, where the cost of land as well as the premium for getting various permissions is very high.

Ranking is based on 10 different parameters such as starting a business, dealing with construction permits, getting electricity, registering property, getting credit, protecting minority investors, paying tax, trading across borders, enforcing contracts and resolving insolvency.

The Report ranked 17 Indian cities on all 10 parameters, in which Mumbai stands at 12th in dealing with construction permits, Delhi stands at 4; Bengaluru tops the list. The ranking is determined by sorting their distance to frontier scores for dealing with such permits. "There are countries where land cost as well various permission cost is quite low due to low demand," said an official from the BMC.

"We have brought down the number of permission to 37 from 42, but it is very difficult to control the rising land prices and premium to give permissions."

The methodology

Say a 1300 sqmt warehouse has to be constructed with no trees or natural resources. As per World Bank's methodology, the warehouse is valued at 50 times of Gross National Income (GNI) per capita of the country. The GNI per capita of India is US $1680 (around Rs 1,08,601); so construction cost of the warehouse should be around Rs 54.6 lakh at current value.

However, the construction cost of such warehouses in Mumbai stands at around Rs 2 crore and the different permission charges stand at around Rs 11 lakh. However, the WB does not look at actual costs. It takes Rs 54.6 lakh as base price and then looks at Rs 11 lakh towards permission charges, which is roughly 20 percent.

"As per the WB assumption, this then is considered a difficulty for the business, while in reality permission charges are just about 5 percent, which is decent," said the BMC official.

The civic body says it is trying to bring down various charges as well as cut down number of processes to improve rankings further.

The Rankings