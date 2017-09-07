Delhi High Court orders Baba Ramdev's Patanjali to stop its soap advertisements on TV

This has been the second time the Court raised eyebrows over Patanjali's soap ad.

The Delhi High Court has ordered Baba Ramdev owned Patanjali Ayurved to stop telecasting its soap advertisements on TV. The Court's order came after Reckitt Benckiser filed a case against Ramdev's firm Patanjali over downgrading its soap brand-Dettol in its commercials.

This has been the second time the Court raised eyebrows over Patanjali's soap ad. Bombay High Court had issued a similar ad interim injunction asking Patanjali to refrain from airing the ad till the next date of hearing on September 18.

The Bombay High Court ordered came after petitions had been filed by FMCG major, Hindustan Unilever Limited against the Yoga guru firm.

The whole controversy started over Patanjali advertisement mocking RB's Dettol soap and HUL's Pears and Lifebuoy. Reactiong to the verdict, Reckitt Benckiser's lawyer Nancy Roy told the Economic Times, "Our prayer was seeking injunction against this ad and damages in excess of Rs 1 crore." Patanjali in its new soap ad termed Dettol as 'Dhitol', Pears as 'Tears', and Lifebuoy as 'Lifejoy'.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh government had allotted 40 acres of land to Yoga guru Ramdev-promoted Patanjali Ayurved in Pithampur industrial area for setting up a food processing unit, at the cost of Rs 10 crore.

"We have allotted 40 acres of land to Patanjali Ayurved at Rs 25 lakh per acre. We have sent a letter to the company, asking them to deposit Rs 10 crore in government exchequer for the land," said Kumar Purshottam, MD, Madhya Pradesh Audyogik Kendra Vikas Nigam, Indore.

He said the company plans to invest Rs 500 crore in the proposed unit in the next three years. Around 5, 000 people will get direct and indirect employment through this unit.

"Government is providing all those facilities to Patanjali Ayurved as per its policies for food processing units," the MD said.

Besides allotting land at concessional rates to food processing industry, the government also provides them various facilities, including reduced taxes.

Meanwhile, state unit Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja said that it seems the BJP government is "particularly favourable" to Patanjali Ayurved.

"We are not against the companies investing in Madhya Pradesh getting concessions. But, why the government does not show the same promptness in allotting facilities to other companies, which it has shown in the case of Patanjali Ayurved? Is government favourable to this company because its promoter Baba Ramdev is often seen supporting the BJP," he asked.

(With inputs from PTI)