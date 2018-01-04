Delhi Court declares Vijay Mallya proclaimed offender

A Delhi court on Thursday declared fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya a proclaimed offender (PO) for allegedly evading summonses in a FERA violation case.

The court said, "Keeping in view of submissions made and the fact that accused Vijay Mallya failed to appear before the court despite lapse of more than 30 days and no representation has also been made on his behalf. Hence, Vijay Mallya has been declared a proclaimed offender."

On the last date of hearing, ED’s Special Public Prosecutor NK Matta had submitted that it could not ensure the liquor baron’s presence despite several summonses being sent to his office and residences and the publication of the notice seeking his appearance in the matter in newspapers.

The court had on November 8 initiated the process to declare the fugitive businessman a PO after it was informed that the open-ended non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued earlier against him had been returned as un-executed and the agency had no other option but to initiate the process under sections 82 and 83 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

The court had on April 12 issued the open-ended NBW against the liquor baron.

An ‘open-ended NBW’ does not carry a time limit for execution unlike an NBW (non-bailable warrant).

On November 4 last year, while issuing the non-bailable warrant against Mallya, the court had observed that he had no inclination to return and had scant regard for the law of the land.

It had said that coercive process has to be initiated against Mallya as he was facing proceedings in several cases and evading appearance in those matters.