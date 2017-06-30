CSL delivers 2 RoRo Vessels to Kochi Municipal Corporation

: The Cochin Shipyard Limited today delivered two RoRo vessels to the Kochi Municipal Corporation (KMC).

The vessels with modern equipment are expected to provide a great relief to the transportation problems in Kochi, a CSL release said.

With a length of 27 metres and 8.25 metres breadth, the vessels can achieve speeds of six knots, it said.

The vessels are provided with ramps on either side, both in the forward and aft, eliminating the need for reverse parking of the vehicles on the ferry.

The diagonally placed azimuth thrusters of these vessels eliminates the need for turning of the vessels at the jetty and also allows for better manoeuvrability, especially during high tidal currents.

The ferries are designed to accommodate 18 cars plus 50 passengers or 12 cars and four 10 tonne trucks in addition to 50 passengers, the release said.

The protocol of delivery and acceptance for the vessels, Sethusagar-I and Sethusagar-II was signed between Anuja A S, Secretary,Kochi Municipal Corporation and Bejoy Bhasker, Chief General Manager (Design and Defence Projects), CSL.

Sunny Thomas, Director (Technical), Harris P M, Standing Committee Chairman (Works), KMC and other officials from CSL and KMC were present on the occasion.

