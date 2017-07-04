Coriander futures remain low on easing spot demand

Coriander prices continued to slide and fell further by 3 per cent to Rs 4,759 per quintal in futures trade today as speculators trimmed positions, tracking muted domestic and export demand in the spot market.

Further, adequate stocks position on increased supplies from major producing regions also weighed on coriander futures.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander prices for delivery in July fell by Rs 147, or 3 per cent, to close at Rs 4,759 per quintal, with an open interest of 20,310 lots.

Likewise, the spice for delivery in August traded lower by Rs 150, or 3 per cent, to finish at Rs 4,853 per quintal in 29,170 lots.

Market analysts attributed the fall in coriander futures to persistent offloading of positions by participants amid lower domestic as well as export demand against adequate stocks position on increased supplies from producing regions.

