Commerce Min releases report on export promotion schemes

The commerce ministry today released a report on export promotion schemes, which is expected to serve as a handy tool for stakeholders in evaluation of the foreign trade policy.

The 'MIS Report on Export promotion Schemes 2017' is an initiative taken by statistics division of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) as part of the monitoring and evaluation of the Foreign Trade Policy (2015-20).

It contains information on key parameters under various export promotion schemes in the form of data tables, visual displays and data analysis, the ministry said in a statement.

"The report is expected to serve as a handy tool for the key stakeholders in the evaluation of the foreign trade policy and for undertaking review for mid-course correction," it said.

It was released on the occasion of the 11th 'Statistics Day' celebration to mark the birth anniversary of late Professor Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis, Father of Indian Statistics, in recognition of his valuable contribution in the fields of statistics and economic planning.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)