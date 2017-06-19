CMAI-TCS launches GST compliance software for textiles traders

Industry body CMAI and IT giant TCS have collaborated to develop a software for textile & garment manufactures, traders and retailers to alert them about Goods and Services Tax (GST) compliance.

"We have launched GST compliance software 'Adhigam' for textiles, garment manufacturers and retailers, in association with TCS and Shah Chambers.

"Priced at an extremely reasonable level, the software has unique features for highlighting the levels of compliance.

The software automatically sends reminders to a vendor or a supplier, who has not paid tax at any stage in textile value chain," said Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) president Rahul Mehta in a statement here.

A manufacturer will also know which vendor in the value chain has not paid the tax. Hence, the garment manufacturer can guide the vendor to pay the levy, he said.

