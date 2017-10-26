Centre's stimulus package: Markets scale new heights

Bulls on Wednesday cheered the central government measures to meet tighter capital requirement and boost credit, sending key stock indices soaring. Bank stocks lit up Dalal Street, zooming as much as 46 per cent on hopes that bank recapitalisation and a slew of infra projects would push economic growth and improve the demand scenario that till recently hindered loan-repayment ability.

The government's announcement of a Rs 2.11 lakh crore, two-year roadmap for strengthening public sector banks (PSBs) pushed markets to record highs. The BSE's benchmark Sensex breached the 33000 mark for the first time on Wednesday, ending at 33042.50, a surge of 435.16 points, or 1.33 per cent. The NSE's Nifty, on the other hand, jumped 87.65 points, or 0.86 per cent, to close at 10295.35. The NSE's PSU banking index registered gains of 29.63 per cent for the day.

Shares of State Bank of India jumped as much as 27.58 per cent while Punjab National Bank and other stocks rallied between 17 and 47 per cent. The state-run banking space was dominated by Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Allahabad Bank, IDBI Bank and Syndicate Bank, which rose 46 per cent. Private lenders ICICI Bank and Axis Bank jumped 14.69 per cent.

Brokerages turned 'overweight' on the sector and rating agencies saw it as a positive move following Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's announcement.

"The move to recapitalise PSBs to meet tighter capital-reserve requirements and boosting credit will be positive for the sector. However, the surge may not be major for the economy as a whole," said G Chokkalingam, founder and managing director, Equinomics Research & Advisory.

"While government measures will ease lending for banks, markets overreacted to the government's announcement as the economy will get only proportional benefit from the capital infusion, which could come after two or three quarters," he added.

Further, major road builders such as Ashoka Buildcon, Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects and J Kumar Infraprojects also gained up to 8.71 per cent following the gargantuan road-building programme announced on Tuesday.

With PSBs long grappling with rising non-performing assets (NPAs), the recapitalisation plan spurred hopes the bad-loan imbroglio may finally be resolved.

Experts say public sector banks will now be able to outpace private sector lenders and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) as recapitalisation could allow them to bounce back and reclaim market share.

However, Deepak Jasani, head-retail research, HDFC Securities said it might be too early to take of PSBs overtaking private banks. "While public lenders might give some competition to the private lenders, they may not outpace them at this point till other issues plaguing them are addressed. Nifty may go up by 200-300 points in the next two weeks since the move will somewhat ease or even reverse foreign institutional investors (FIIs) selling."

THE RISE