CBI rebuffs reports of delay in providing Mallya's extradition evidence to UK

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday rubbished the reports of delay caused by the investigating agency in the providing documents in connection with absconding businessman Vijay Mallya?s extradition case to the United Kingdom authorities.

In a detailed report of steps taken by the investigation agency, the CBI shared all nuances of the case against the liquor baron.

At the outset, the CBI clarified that the hearing, which took place on June 13, was not a extradition proceeding but was a trial for Case Management Review, which determines further steps to be taken up in the case and to draw a timetable for Extradition Proceedings.

The CBI, highlighting the tenets of the case since its inception, said, ?The fugitive Vijay Mallya is an accused in Crime No. Case No. RC BSM 2015 E 0006. The charge sheet was filed on 24.01.2017 before the Court No. 51 Special Judge for CBI Cases, Mumbai. The Court issued a non-bailable Warrant of arrest on January 31, 2017.?

?As the fugitive Mallya has been in London since March 2016, the request for Extradition of Vijay Mallya was forwarded on February 09, 2017 to UK authorities through diplomatic channels. The extradition dossier contained details of Evidence including the charge sheet filed u/s 173 CrPC along with relied upon documents and non-bailable warrant of arrest,? it added.

Further divulging the details of proceeding of the case in London, the CBI said, after the extradition dossier was sent to the Secretary of State, UK certified the request and sent it to the court.

?The Court, after satisfying itself, issued an arrest warrant. On 18 April morning, Vijay Mallya was arrested in London. Following his arrest, Mr. Mallya appeared at Westminster Magistrates? Court on April 18, 2017 and at the conclusion of his initial hearing, he was granted conditional bail,? the CBI clarification noted.

The CBI added that on April 18, 2017, the Prosecutors of Crown Prosecution Services (CPS), UK sought a meeting with officers of the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

?A team, led by Sh. Rakesh Asthana, Additional Director, CBI and consisting officers of CBI and ED, visited London on 2nd and 3rd May, 2017 and provided all the additional documents sought and also answered the queries raised,? it said.

Moving ahead the CBI statement said, ?The supplementary charge sheet u/s 173(8) was forwarded to competent court in Mumbai on 02.06.2017. The same along with sworn affidavit of Superintendent of Police, SIT, CBI was forwarded through diplomatic channels on June 09, 2017.?

All the evidence regarding falsities, misstatements and false representations of Mallya, Kingfisher Airlines Limited (KAL) and officials of KAL had already been forwarded to authorities of UK.

Further sharing details of the recent hearing in London, the clarification said, ?During the hearing on June 13, 2017, when the counsel of fugitive Mallya sought a date in March-April, 2018, Mr. Aaron Watkins of CPS opposed the same. To justify a later date, the defence counsel raised the issue of delay, which is nothing but a figment of his imagination.?

?The Specialist Prosecutor of CPS confirmed that during the proceedings on June 13, 2017 there was no criticism of the extradition request or of the Indian Government. Senior District Judge fixed next Case Management Hearing on 6 July, 2017 when the dates for Extradition Hearing will be decided,? it added.

The additional documents were handed over on 2nd/3rd of May, 2017 to CPS.

Further, the additional evidence, enclosing therein supplementary charge sheet, was forwarded through diplomatic channels in June, 2017 before the hearing on June 13, 2017.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)