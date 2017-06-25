'Buoyed by consistent growth, SIPs set to double in 2 years'

Triggered by growing awareness of investors and lacklustre show by traditional asset classes, systematic investment plans (SIPs) are set to double in the next couple of years both in volume and value, says a report.

It can be noted that SIPs, which are a relatively new investment opportunity in the country, have already trebled in the past three years to cross Rs 4,580 crore.

The 42 mutual funds together have over 1.4 crore SIP accounts worth Rs 4,584 crore. In May this year alone, MFs witnessed as much as 5 lakh SIP folios being added.

"The monthly inflow of SIPs, which stood at Rs 1,206 crore in March 2014, increased to Rs 3,989 crore in March 2017. Likewise, active SIP accounts grew from 51.96 lakh in March 2014 to 1.40 crore in May 2017," according to a report by leading brokerage Geojit Financial Services.

"Investors are increasingly coming to equity markets through SIP route, leading to a sudden spike in SIP folios in the past one year and the trend is likely to gather more speed over the next couple of years," Renjith RG, Associate Director at Geojit Financial Services, told

