Bullion: Gold extended gains for the second straight week

with prices adding Rs 185 to end at Rs 29,410 per ten grams at the bullion market on increased buying by local jewellers at domestic spot market even as the metal weakened overseas.

On similar lines, silver ready ended higher by Rs 790 to Rs 39,865 per kg due to increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Bullion traders said increased buying by local jewellers at domestic spot market mainly kept the precious metals' prices higher but a weak trend overseas restricted the rise.

Globally, gold settled the week lower at USD 1,241.20 an ounce and silver at USD 16.61 an ounce in New York.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 and 99.5 per cent purity commenced the week lower at Rs 29,100 and Rs 28,950 per ten grams, respectively on lack of buying support.

Later, it recovered on the back of buying by local jewellers at the fag-end and closed at Rs 29,410 and Rs 29,260 per ten grams, respectively, showing a gain of Rs 185 each.

Sovereign however, moved in a narrow range in limited deals and pegged at last week's level of Rs 24,400 per piece of eight grams.

In volatile movements on alternate bouts of buying and selling, silver ready ended the week higher by Rs 790 to Rs 39,865 per kg, while silver weekly-based delivery finished lower by Rs 140 to Rs 38,345 per kg.

Silver coins spurted by Rs 1,000 at Rs 73,000 for buying and Rs 74,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)