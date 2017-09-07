BSNL starts corporate e-mail service for Re 1 per day

State-run telecom firm BSNL today started corporate e-mail service for Re 1 per day in partnership with Jaipur-based firm Data Infosys.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) in a statement said that it has started offering its customers "e-mail services to ensure privacy and security of their data".

BSNL customers will be able to avail the service linked to their websites for yearly fee of Rs 365 per e-mail ID with 1GB storage and Rs 999 per e-mail ID with 10 gigabyte storage.

"The payment will have to be made once in a year. The effective price of the service starts for Re 1 per day with 1 GB storage. For usage beyond 10 GB, customers can buy extra 5 GB storage for an annual payment of Rs 500," Data Infosys CEO Ajay Data said.

All enterprise e-mail accounts will come with security tools and dual authentication that will make them hacker-free e-mail accounts, the statement said.

The state-run firm highlighted "privacy" as key to its e-mail service.

"Our e-mail offering is very secured and e-mails are not scanned like other e-mail hosting players. E-mail solution does not allow anyone including e-mail administrator to monitor/look into any e-mail account. Entire e-mail solution is hosted in BSNL Network, giving lawful rights and access speed at its best," BSNL Director for Enterprise Business NK Mehta said.

The e-mail service will also have mobile app for access on cellphones.